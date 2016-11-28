The heavenly massages of Buford Highway’s Treat Your Feet have made their way to Buckhead. The sequel provides the same expert treatments at still-accessible prices—but with a swankier interior. Go for the ahh-inducing one-hour special, which consists of a 30-minute foot massage and 30 minutes of head, shoulder, and back rubs. Beware: You might doze off in the oversized leather chair, lights dimmed, music humming. But for just $48, you probably won’t mind. treat­yourfeetbuckhead.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.