Fresh off a move to the Shops Buckhead Atlanta complex—and a $500,000 renovation—Flywheel Buckhead remains the best spot to spin in the city. Stadium seating means there’s no bad view in the room, and each class includes a hard-core arm-toning series. But what really sets Flywheel apart is its focus on data: The “tech packs” measure just about any stat you could want, so improvements can be easily tracked—even on your iPhone. Try your first class for $15. flywheelsports.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.