Don’t overlook this treasure tucked into an easy-to-miss strip at Ponce City Market. Originally known for reproductions of antique house parts, Rejuvenation now focuses on vintage-­inspired lighting, furniture, bath fixtures, and select antiques. The new Northwest Modern collection is a take on 1930s modernism inspired by the Pacific Northwest, where the brand originated before joining the Williams-Sonoma family in 2011. rejuvenation.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.