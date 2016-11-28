Photograph by Josh Meister

Watch Ron Clark whip; watch him nae nae. The South Atlanta educator was already famous for his revolutionary teaching methods when he and Ron Clark Academy students took part in DLow’s “Bet You Can’t Do It Like Me” dance challenge last January. The video of Clark getting into the groove alongside his middle schoolers went viral, attracting 3.7 million views. Three months later, the New Yorker cast several RCA students in its short film showcasing viral dance moves, and this fall the school followed up with a new video of Clark and his students dancing to “JuJu on That Beat.”

Back to Fun & Games

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.