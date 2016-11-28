Three years ago, we named Becky Nickerson the best power yoga instructor in Atlanta. Since then, she and her husband have opened a studio, Infinity Yoga, which already boasts three locations: in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, and the Old Fourth Ward. The studio offers a wide variety of classes (from several beginner levels to ashtanga and universal), with two dozen instructors. But it’s the little things—like flexible membership options and a cool towel after a heated class—that grab our attention. infinity­yogaatlanta.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.