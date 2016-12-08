2 Chainz’s restaurant Escobar opens in Castleberry Hill, complete with a gold Benz DJ booth

Photograph by Josh Spruiel

Last night, Grammy Award-winning rapper Tauheed Epps, better known as 2 Chainz, opened his first-ever restaurant, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, four doors down from his summer Trapavelli pop-up shop in Castleberry Hill. Escobar serves lunch and dinner every day until 10:00 p.m., after which the lounge area kicks into full effect with drinks and music.

The Atlanta rapper had to skip out on our interview call, but his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard informed us that “he’s definitely wanted to have a say-so every step of the way.” So the seafood-heavy small plates menu; the blue glitter walls; the illustration of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s mug shot; the hookahs; the Hooter’s-like servers’ uniforms; the chef, Stefan Robinson, who formerly worked for Queen Latifah and Gabrielle Union—all were approved by 2 Chainz.

Photograph by Josh Spruiel

Photograph by Josh Spruiel

Dillard, who prefers to be called Snoop (“I’m laid back, chill”) is an entrepreneur who runs The Hookah Hideaway, Skinny’s Hot Kitchen, and Posh Macon. “I moved here from Nashville six years ago, and I fell in love with Peters Street and different little bars and restaurants over here,” she says. The hot chicken sliders with celery root remoulade are a nod to her time spent in Music City.

Now, let’s talk about that gold Mercedes Benz at the edge of the lounge area. It’s the DJ booth, its lights do flash on call, and it was all 2 Chainz’s idea. A nod to the nearby Mercedes Benz Stadium, perhaps? “The music is coming out of the car, so the car is literally driving the party,” says Snoop. The jury is out on whether or not 2 Chainz will get behind the wheel any time soon.

A photo posted by ESCOBAR (@escobaratlanta) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:18pm PST



Snoop (left) and 2Chainz at Escobar