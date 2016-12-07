5 holiday-themed foodie festivities in Atlanta

Ring in the holidays with cocoa, s’mores, and, yes, even ice pops

Marshmallow Roasting

Atlanta Botanical Garden

After wandering the garden’s sparkly light displays, warm up by making s’mores, then wash them down with a signature cocktail. November 12–January 7. Prices start at $23 for adults and $17 for children; children under 3 free; discount for members.

ICE Holiday Market

Yaarab Temple

Shopping for the locavore who has everything? Find cool gifts at the Indie Craft Experience’s last pop-up market of the season, and refuel with a cookie sandwich from Ashley Sue’s Baked Goods. December 11. $5; children 12 and under free.

Rinkside Hot Cocoa

St. Regis

You may think the elegant ambience draws droves of skaters to the Astor Holiday Ice Rink at the St. Regis, but insiders know it’s all about the cocoa. Generously topped with rainbow sprinkles, fluffy marshmallows, and real whipped cream, it’s a mug of rich, creamy holiday cheer. Adults $30/hour, children

$18/hour.

Tea with Santa

Ritz-Carlton Buckhead

Everyone knows that St. Nick loves milk and cookies. Turns out, he also goes for fine teas and savory sandwiches at the Ritz. Join His Jolliness for a traditional tea service in the lobby lounge. November 25–December 23. Adults $59; children 5–12 $52; under 4 free.

Holiday Pops Delivery

Anywhere

Ice pops aren’t just for hot summer days. In winter, King of Pops produces limited-edition flavors inspired by eggnog, candy canes, blood oranges, and cookies. And if you live within their 20-mile delivery area, elves will bring the treats right to you. $15 for a 4-pack.