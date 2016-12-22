9 Atlanta comfort food favorites you can order to-go

Sit back in your pajamas and forget your troubles—one bite at a time

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit’s breakfast sandwich

At this grab-and-go biscuit joint, the scrambled (or fried) egg with cheese and bacon (add avocado for 50 cents) pressed between a buttery biscuit is worth blowing your daily calorie count for. 1004 Virginia Avenue, 404-330-8285

The General Muir’s matzo ball soup

If matzo soup soothes the soul, this broth of herbs, veggies, and matzo is downright mollifying. Emory Point, 1540 Avenue Place, 678-927-9131

Casseroles’ classic beef Bolognese lasagna

It’s comfort food, Italian­style. At this Morningside spot, you can grab portions of this cheesy, meaty meal to bake at home. 1393 North Highland Avenue, 404-228-3260

Zoës Kitchen’s Yaya’s handmade chocolate cake

Remember chocolate cake in a pan? Grandma called it “sheet cake,” and it was a cross between fudge and air. Zoë Cassimus has a grandma, too, and Yaya makes a mean version. Multiple locations

Gu’s Dumplings’ dan dan noodles

As dan dan goes, Gu’s is not the hottest, nor the spiciest. But when you’re in the mood for a night in with a good tearjerker, these grab-and-go noodles—laced with hints of soy, sugar, and sesame—hit the spot. Krog Street Market, 404-527-6007

Ton Ton’s tebasaki wings

Tebasaki wings are the Japanese cousin of Buffalo—without the intense heat or blue cheese. Fried, crispy, and seasoned with sesame, these tender tidbits are found at Guy Wong’s ramen, yakitori, and sushi bar. Ponce City Market, 404-883-3507

Community Q BBQ’s mac and cheese

This Decatur barbecue spot sets the standard for good meat eats, but it’s the three-cheese mac and cheese that will make you say “more.” 1361 Clairmont Road, Decatur, 404-633-2080

Chef Ticha Krinsky’s tres leches cake

Those of us who are old enough to remember Tierra in Ansley Park have been wishing and waiting for the return of chef-owner Ticha Krinsky’s tres leches cake since the restaurant’s shuttering. The wait is over: Krinsky will make for you her heavenly mix of meringue and sweet mayhem. Just give her a week’s notice, then plan your binge accordingly.

Arepa Mia’s arepas

Crunchy masa on the outside, moist spoonbread on the inside—arepas are what you get when Venezuela’s version of a grilled cheese is combined with a griddle cake and stuffed like a pita. Arepa Mia offers a variety of these pacifying patties, but go with the pernil, a 12-hour roasted pork with caramelized onions topped with cilantro sauce. Multiple locations

A version of this article originally appeared in our January 2017 issue.