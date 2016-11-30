Antico, Fox Bros., Iberian Pig among the restaurants coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Rendering courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

When Mercedes-Benz stadium opens next year, fans headed to Falcons and Atlanta United games can grab a slice of Antico pizza mid-game, feast on a Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q sandwich, or snack on a classic Varsity hot dog. The stadium announced today a list of restaurants that will offer concessions, many of them local. According to a press release, concessions partner Levy Restaurants polled 4,000 Falcons and United fans to see what types food and restaurants they wanted to see at the stadium and factored that data into the restaurant selection.

The list of local options includes two restaurants also opening at the new SunTrust Park—Antico and Fox Bros.—along with Delia’s Chicken Sausage, Iberian Pig, King of Pops, Sublime Doughnuts, The Varsity, Snackology 101 Market, Miss D’s Popcorn, Farm Burger and, of course, Chick-fil-A.

Gunshow and Revival chef Kevin Gillespie will also open a concept called “Gamechanger,” which will offer “big flavors with playful riffs on American indulgence,” and Concentrics Restaurants (ONE Midtown Kitchen) will open a Southern concept called Golden Brown & Delicious.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Jim N Nicks barbecue will round out the dining options.