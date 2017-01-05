Atlanta Meal Prep is here to help you keep your New Year’s resolution

Photograph by Gregory Miller

If you’re light on time but feeling heavy on pounds, Atlanta Meal Prep is a lifesaver. For $105 you’ll be delivered five days worth of flavorful, healthy lunches and dinners—including gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian, and vegan options—in microwavable containers. Menus change weekly and feature seasonal produce. (Check out the drool-worthy Instagram, @atlantamealprep.) Favorites include the chickpea curry, Thai meatballs, and stewed chicken with roasted sweet potatoes and sautéed cabbage. The flavors are so nuanced—no airplane food here—you might second guess that this is actually good for you. Several plans are available.

Some of the meals they offer (pictured clockwise from top left)

Almond and parsley pesto shredded chicken breast atop spaghetti squash noodles

Thai peanut curry ground chicken meatballs with coconut curry sauce

Six-hour citrus pulled pork with plantains

Vegan chickpea coconut curry stew

Ground turkey meatballs in a slow cooked Mediterranean tomato sauce atop zucchini noodles

Ground chicken avocado burger with sautéed peppers

Honey and turmeric roasted chicken thighs

Cranberry, thyme, and rosemary braised beef chucked carrots

This article originally appeared in our January 2017 issue.