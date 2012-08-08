Cakes and Ale, Cardamom Hill nominated for Bon Appetit’s best new restaurants

Bon Appétit has released their list of the top 50 Best New Restaurant Nominees for 2012. Among the nationwide search, they’ve included two Atlanta restaurants: Cakes and Ale and Cardamom Hill.

Cakes and Ale isn’t exactly new but the recent expansion to a larger space and bakery helped them make the list. Our critic, Bill Addison, concurred with that sentiment, writing in his review late last year, “It’s hard to categorize Allin’s inquisitive, globally influenced style, but his individuality is what makes Cakes & Ale a destination restaurant. I know to expect pristine ingredients, but I can never predict what he’ll do with them.”

Of Cardamom Hill, Christiane Lauterbach was effusive, too, about Cardamom Hill, writing, “Gomez’s version of an Indian restaurant is a quiet revolution, without any counterpart in the South.”

Among the other finalists are much-hyped destinations including NoMad in New York, Ink. in Los Angeles, and the Catbird Seat in Nashville. The top ten finalists will be announced on Aug., 14.