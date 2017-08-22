Coming soon: Buckhead’s healthy Sama cafe will have its own meditation studio

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Atlanta desperately needs more healthy fast-casual restaurants, according to Shannon Salter Sliger. Later this summer Sliger, who founded Dtox juice company, will take matters into her own hands: She’s opening a 40-seat Buckhead cafe called Sama, which is Sanskrit for “balance.” It will offer Ayurveda-inspired grain and vegetable dishes called “Balance Bowls” as well as customizable options. (Sliger’s favorite is the turmeric cauliflower “rice” with salmon, avocado, and fermented vegetables.) The 2,700-square-foot space will include a meditation studio; a shop selling nontoxic home and body products; and a bar offering cold-pressed juices, teas, and coffees (try yours with the house-made chocolate almond “Good Mood Mylk”). 56 East Andrews Drive

This article originally appeared in our August 2017 issue.