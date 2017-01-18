Where to eat and what to do on Valentine’s Day in Atlanta

Meals and activities for that special someone

Photo by Matt Duncan

Dinner and a movie is so last year. Take advantage of these Valentine’s Day specials–and special activities–around Atlanta.

Atkins Park

Family Night

Atkins Park is hosting a SPARK family night with Valentine’s Day cookie decorating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Participation is free. 794 North Highland Avenue Northeast, 404-876-7249.

Atlantic Station

Sweethart Skate

Dine at Meehan’s, Rosa Mexicano, Chick-a-Biddy, California Pizza Kitchen, Atlantic Grill or the Pig & the Pearl on February 14 and receive two complimentary sweetheart skate passes (while supplies last) with the purchase of any two entrées.

Atlas

Special Menu

Check out the recently renovated Atlas in the St. Regis Buckhead. For $150, diners can enjoy a special four-course meal with Maine lobster bisque, Black Angus filet of beef, and more. 88 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, 404-600-6471

Bar Margot

Love Potions

Celebrate early with a Concoct a Love Potion cocktail class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on February 12. The class costs $85. Buy your tickets online. 75 14th Street Northeast, 404-881-5913

Photo by James Camp

Canoe

Garden Stroll

Diners can enjoy a stroll through Canoe’s gardens overlooking the Chattahoochee River and feast on fare from a special menu that includes oysters and champagne. 4199 Paces Ferry Road, 770-432-2663

Dolce Italian

Aphrodisiacs

Dine on a three-course menu including oysters and chocolate for $75. 3035 Peachtree Road Northeast, 678-686-2267

Edgar’s Proof and Provision

Third Wheel Party

Couples are encouraged to invite a single friend for a Third Wheel Party that includes 3-for-2 drink specials starting at 5:30 p.m. 659 Peachtree Street, 404-897-5045

Fogo de Chao

Free Food

Dine at Fogo de Chao February 10-14 and get a dining card for a free future meal. 4671 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, 678-691-7268; 3101 Piedmont Road Northeast, 404-266-9988

Hampton & Hudson

Oyster Shooters

Couples can dine on a special, four-course menu for $65, while singles enjoy themed drink specials and oyster shooters. 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, 404-948-2123

King + Duke

Caviar and Crudo

Chef EJ Hodgkinson is preparing a multi-course meal with smoked American caviar, citrus-cured cobia crudo, and New York strip for $75 per person. 3060 Peachtree Street Northwest, 404-477-3500

Photo by Lexi Wilcocks / The Glenn Hotel

Glenn Hotel

Staycation

Treat your loved one to a staycation downtown. From February 10 to February 14, overnight accommodations come with roses and champagne in your room and a $75 food and beverage credit per day for use at Glenn’s Kitchen, Skylounge, or the Living Room. 110 Marietta Street Northwest, 404-521-2250

Livingston Restaurant + Bar

Complimentary Brut

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on February 14, Livingston will offer a three-course meal for $70. Expect arugula salad, Creole scallop carbonara, and a complimentary glass of Pol Remy Brut from France. 659 Peachtree Street, 404-897-5045

Macaron Queen

A Night in Paris

On February 14th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., those who reserve a table for two and purchase a tower of Valentine macarons will receive half-off any bottle of champagne or wine. A musician will play the French accordion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Heart-shaped macaron cakes will be available to-go for $24.95. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, 908-867-8336

Marcel

Steak!

Go all out with a $115 prix fixe menu featuring king crab bisque, roasted bone marrow, filet madame, and opera cake. 1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest, 404-665-4555

Photo by Justen Clay

The Mercury

The Spy Who Loved Me

If you and your loved ones are James Bond buffs, the Mercury has something for you. Themed offerings include From Brussels with Love, Moonracker Soup, 007 Filet, the M-16-Teen New York Strip, Dr. Prime Rib, and Clams Casino Royale. 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, 404-500-5253

ONE Midtown Kitchen

Bon-Bons

Diners have their pick of items on the regular menu, but don’t forget to peruse the reserved wine list. To end the night on a sweet note, everyone will leave with a bon-bon and a $10 ONE gift certificate. 559 Dutch Valley Road, 404-892-4111

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

The Optimist

Fish, Fish, and More Fish

Enjoy executive chef Craig Richards’s prix fixe menu for $85 per guest with items like coconut crab soup, charred Spanish octopus, and duck fat poached swordfish. Wine pairings available for an additional $25 per person. 914 Howell Mill Road, 404-477-6260



Park Tavern

Love Songs

Relax to Silly & Smooth Love Songs with Yacht Rock Schooner from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are required. 500 10th Street Northeast, 404-249-0001

Courtesy of Ribalta

Ribalta

Heart-Shaped Pizza

Fill up on heart-shaped pizza; Crostino with taleggio cheese, wild mushrooms, and truffle oil; and pappardelle with lamb ragu, pecorino cheese, and mint. Bottles of wine will be half-off after 10 p.m. 1080 Peachtree Street Northeast, 404-249-7019

Storico Fresco

Heart-Shaped Pasta

Celebrate in the comfort of your own home with heart-shaped pasta and lobster pasta to-go. Prefer to dine in? A special menu will be available. 3167 Peachtree Road Northeast, 404-500-2181

TAP

Bachelor Party

Chef Tyler Williams is serving bachelor-themed menu specials, $5 drafts, and complimentary champagne for all the single ladies. 1180 Peachtree Street, 404-347-2220

Two Urban Licks

Miso Caramel Popcorn

Share a dish with your loved one. Choose from whole red snapper, prime porterhouse, or oven-roasted duck breast served carnitas-style. Enjoy miso-caramel popcorn to-go. 820 Ralph McGill Boulevard, 404-522-6222

Venkman’s

Live Music

A set menu is complimented by live music from Le Grand Fromage. Reservations are $65 per person or $215 for a party of four. Supplemental wine pairings are available for $25 per person. Not into wine? Venkman’s is partnering with Creature Comforts for a five-course beer dinner, too. 740 Ralph McGill Boulevard, 470-225-6162