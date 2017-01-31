Exclusive: Chef Marc Taft to open three restaurants in Forsyth’s Halcyon next year

Courtesy of Wakefield-Beasley Associates

Halcyon, a mixed-use development coming to Forsyth County in April 2018, announced that it will feature three different eateries designed by Chicken and the Egg chef Marc Taft. CO-OP Community Table + Bar will be a full-service restaurant focused on sustainable fare, while FEED Fried Chicken + Such and a yet-unnamed burger joint will be stalls in Halcyon’s food hall.

“We had to look for the right spots and the right time. I’m a big fan of OTP, and it’s not serviced by as many chefs,” says Taft, who is also opening Brine Seafood Shack at Avalon this April. Here’s what to expect at each eatery:

CO-OP Community Table + Bar

He describes CO-OP as “a more upscale version of farm to table that we already do [at Chicken and the Egg].” Diners can expect “hyper local, really responsibly sourced product” for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The food will be simple with vegetables taking center plate. Chef David Connolly, of Brine, is working with Taft on the menu, which may include braised pork shoulder and short rib, as well as some wood-fired pizzas and pasta.

The 5,000-square-foot space will feature bi-level patios and bars, an open kitchen, and a gray and white color scheme. The beverage program boasts craft cocktails, barrel aging, and “stuff that has Southern roots,” Taft says.

FEED Fried Chicken + Such

The food stall (which is also opening at the Battery at SunTrust Park) will serve fried chicken using a similar recipe to that at Chicken and the Egg (double brined Springer Mountain Farms chicken), along with hot chicken. There may be a gluten-free option, in addition to “guest appearances” by items like North Carolina catfish and chicken fried steak. Featured sides include mac ‘n’ cheese, green beans, braised greens, biscuits, and black-eyed peas.

There will be a full bar centered on Southern liquors like bourbon, vodka, and gin, but the focus will be beer. Expect ten local brews on tap, plus 8-10 by the bottle. Wine will be available, too. There will be an indoor/outdoor bar, as well as a takeout window. Taft says this is a concept he plans to expand. “We have our eye on the Southeast as a whole,” he says.

Unnamed burger spot

Though the name is still TBD, Taft also has plans for a food hall burger joint. The meat will be ground throughout the day, with the recipe based on the burger at Chicken and the Egg (house-made pickles on a brioche bun). Turkey and veggie burger options are under consideration.

“I want it to be super simple, approachable, and affordable,” Taft says. “It’s a place you can get a great burger, fries, and a milkshake, and we’ll have beer and wine.”

He says he’s looking to replicate the burger concept as well.