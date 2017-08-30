Ford Fry will soon have a food truck at the Battery at SunTrust Park

The truck is stationary and will open as part of his second El Felix location in mid-October

Courtesy of Office of Brothers, Inc.

Opening a new restaurant is nothing new for chef Ford Fry, who has 10 scattered across metro Atlanta and one in his hometown of Houston, Texas. But when the second location of the El Felix opens this October at the Battery at SunTrust Park (the first opened at Avalon in 2015), it will have something Fry has never done before—a built-in, stationary taco truck.

Designed by Office of Brothers, Inc. and built by Food Trucks South, the taco truck will serve ballpark-friendly Mexican eats. Menu options include nachos with spicy brisket chili, queso, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos; hot tamales; steak tacos al carbon; and margaritas.

Other dishes that pay homage to Fry’s Texan roots will only be available inside the restaurant. These include carne guisada, a hearty, braised beef dish rich with smoked tomatoes and Ancho chilis; tacos dorados that are pan-fried and stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, and cheese; and enchiladas Suizas.

“[The truck] meant to address the needs of quick, game-day service with tacos, margaritas, and beer on tap. It could also potentially be a good late-night, post-game option,” Fry says.

Fry is also opening a casual Tex-Mex restaurant in Piedmont Heights next summer. It will focus on salads and chicken al carbon, as well as breakfast tacos.