The Guac Stop at Atlantic Station might be the most Millennial event ever

Photograph by Fudio via iStock/Getty Images Plus
You know what Millennials love more than anything else in the world? Avocados. The burrito-makers at Chipotle don’t need to tell us that guacamole costs extra—we know. In fact, our deep commitment devouring the avocado’s holy greenness spread over a fresh piece of Artisan toast has completely destroyed our ability to afford a down payment on a house. Bummer.
But this week, Atlanta Millennials have a reason to celebrate. We can consume our weight in free guacamole at The Guac Stop, a touring pop-up from national brand Wholly Guacamole that will set up shop all-day at Atlantic Station from Wednesday through Sunday. Beyond being a pop-up (the most Millennial way to dine, with the possible exception of ordering Uber Eats from your couch), it totes has all our favorite Millennial things:
- It’s free
- There will be a guac bar where you can get your smushed avocados mixed into your own custom flavor (including a special “spicy peach” variety)
- iPhone photography classes that will teach you how to perfectly Instagram your creamy, perfect guac. (Apologize to your friends in advance for the FOMO.)
- Terrarium painting—because succulents
- Barre fitness classes
- A. Silent. Disco.
I mean, the only way this event could be more Millennial would be if there was a replica Ruby Tuesday we could ceremonially light on fire. Or if they offered free avocado toast.