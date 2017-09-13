Here’s the menu for Bar Americano, a new Italian restaurant from the Mercury/Pinewood team

Courtesy of Square Feet Studio

The team behind the Mercury in Ponce City Market and the Pinewood in Decatur are branching into Buckhead. They’re taking over the space formerly home to East Andrews Café & Bar in the old Andrews Entertainment District, and are hoping to revitalize the area with a more sophisticated, yet casual Italian-American restaurant called Bar Americano. (Henri’s Bakery also recently moved into the same complex.)

Courtesy of Square Feet Studio

They’ve hired executive chef Adam Waller, formerly of Bocado, to create a menu full of what they’re calling “new classics;” namely twists on more familiar Italian dishes. So instead of chicken piccata, Bar Americano will serve flounder piccata. The agnolotti will have beef cheek in it, and there will be a lasagnette made with pappardelle, Bolognese ragout, béchamel, and parmesan. The pasta will be made in-house and served in smaller portions designed for sharing.

The pizzas will be made in sheet pans. They’ll have thin crusts and be topped with seasonal vegetables, as well as house-made fennel sausage and mozzarella. “The goal is to keep it simple with fresh flavors,” Waller says. “The area has really evolved. We’re going to focus on the neighborhood and serve awesome food.”

Antipasti, salad, and entrees will be available, too. For lunch, a selection of sandwiches including Italian beef dip and meatball Parmesan will be added to the menu. Waller is also executive chef at sister concept Bar Crema, which is located in the same complex and will offer coffee, pastries, panini, and gelato. He’ll be making the desserts for both restaurants. Think tiramisu, ricotta cheesecake, and a “really good chocolate brownie.”

Owner Julian Goglia will lead the beverage program, focusing on Italian wines, amaros, and batched cocktails. A coffee program is in the works, too.

The Bar Americano space will seat about 150 guests in the dining room, plus more on the patio and in the private dining room. Waller describes the space as “swanky, with reds throughout, and exposed woods and ceilings.” It is on track to open in mid-October.

Check out the lunch and dinner menus below

