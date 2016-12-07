Impress holiday guests at Bonanza, Kimball House’s new private dining space

Photograph by Lindsay Appel

Bonanza isn’t just the title of the 1960s television series with Michael Landon as “Little Joe.” It’s also the name of the 600-square-foot private dining room inside Decatur’s popular Kimball House restaurant. With seating for up to 40 people, Bonanza will be open as a lounge on Friday and Saturday nights when not booked for events. Impress your holiday visitors with cocktails at the restaurant’s main bar followed by dinner in the less hectic, more intimate Bonanza, where you can still find Kimball House’s famed oysters and other menu favorites. Says events coordinator William Bubier, “As my mom used to say, ‘If you’re going to take me on a date, you need to take me to two places.’ This has that covered.” 303 East Howard Avenue, Decatur

