Local spotlight: Bone & Co. bone broth

The Atlanta-based company sells chicken and beef broths made exclusively from pasture-raised and grass-fed animals

Illustration by Mikey Burton

Van Martin will be the first to tell you that making bone broth isn’t a pretty process. It involves boiling down the remains of an animal, and chicken feet are a star ingredient. But it’s worth it, he says, because of the health benefits. So Martin and his wife, Kimberly, built Bone & Co. in Atlanta. They sell chicken and beef broths made exclusively from pasture-raised and grass-fed animals online (where a 24-ounce package costs $14.99) and at places like Peachtree Road Farmers Market, Nuts ‘n Berries in Brookhaven, and Nature’s Garden Express. If sipping it straight isn’t your cup of tea, you can use bone broth as a base for soups, stews, sauces, and even desserts.

This article originally appeared in our January 2017 issue.