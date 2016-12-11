Lolli and Pops is a whimsical candy land

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Like a mashup of Harry Potter’s and Willy Wonka’s respective worlds, Lolli and Pops at Perimeter Mall is pure, sweet magic. The adorable candy boutique, part of a San Francisco–based chain, lets pastels, ornate molding, whimsical typography, and themed displays set the stage for a jaw-dropping assortment of specialty chocolates, colorful candies, chilled novelty sodas, and other treats from around the world. Salty, sour, gooey, or chewy, Lolli and Pops has something for everyone. And yes, staffers will happily dispense a free sample or two.

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.