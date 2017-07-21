Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows off new concessions: What to grab and what to skip

By now you’ve likely heard about the big dining names coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Iberian Pig, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Antico, and Kevin Gillespie’s Gamechanger, to name a few. Concentrics (One Midtown Kitchen, Two Urban Licks) is even operating a full-service restaurant, Molly B’s, that will be open on non-game days. But what about the rest of the stadium’s concessions? While we didn’t get a chance to try the much-talked-about $2 hot dogs and $3 pizza slices at a stadium-sponsored media preview this morning, we did get to taste a few of the more premium (but still fairly priced for a stadium) items that MBS will offer:

Try this

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Burnt end nachos, $10

Smoke & Pour carts, sections 117 and 316

It’s hard to resist Fox Bros. when it comes to barbecue at MBS, but these tortillas chips topped with sweet and smoky brisket burnt ends, Budweiser barbecue sauce (the stadium has a lot of Anheuser-Busch-infused foods), queso, and jalapenos are worth sharing (or keeping all to yourself).

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Hand-breaded free range fried chicken sandwich, $11

West Nest, section 324

This Chick-fil-A alternative is topped with Doux South chow chow and a hot honey sauce and is available from West Nest, a concession stand on the 300 level operated by graduates of the Westside Works culinary program. (A portion of the proceeds from West Nest sales will also benefit Westside Works.)

Skip this



Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Portobello mushroom burger, $6

ATL Grill, sections 107, 133, 210, 234, 318, 338, 347

While it’s great that MBS is offering something both vegetarian and lighter then the usual grease-laden stadium fare, this sandwich with a portobello mushroom cap, lettuce, tomato, and herb aioli just doesn’t have enough flavor to be satisfying.

Other choices you’ll find in the stadium



Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Pretzel bites with IPA mustard, $5

ATL Pretzel Co., section 120

You actually can taste a hoppy flavor in the spicy yellow mustard.

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Brat burger, $10

Bud & Burgers, section 118

Bratwurst flattened into a burger patty with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut slaw, and Budweiser aioli (which is, surprisingly, not as cringe-worthy as it sounds)

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Vegetarian Cobb salad, $7

ATL Fan Fare, sections 105, 113, 205, 308, 322, 329

Made with romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola, egg, and blue cheese dressing

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Dos tacos, $7

Fresh Mex, section 123

Offered with either barbacoa or chicken, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Brisket grilled cheese, $10

Hot Press Express carts, sections 104, 226, 307

Don’t let the name fool you—this sandwich is more brisket than Fontina, topped with barbecue aioli and served with a side of chips

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Burnt bourbon ice cream sandwiches

It’s boozy, despite the lack of actual alcohol. Don’t attempt without several napkins handy.

Photograph by Myrydd Wells

Cocktails and beer

The stadium has two frozen cocktail options: neighborhood punch (a mai tai with watermelon, Jack Fire cinnamon whiskey, and grenadine) and a margarita topped with a Sangria float (both $12 each). As for beer, while the Georgia Dome had only 30 taps, MBS will have 1,264. A few of the beers mentioned: Bud and Miller Light, Coors, Heineken, Stella Artois, Corona, Goose Island, Ballast Point, Monday Night Brewing, Sweetwater, and Red Hare Brewing.