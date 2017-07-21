Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows off new concessions: What to grab and what to skip

By now you’ve likely heard about the big dining names coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Iberian Pig, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Antico, and Kevin Gillespie’s Gamechanger, to name a few. Concentrics (One Midtown Kitchen, Two Urban Licks) is even operating a full-service restaurant, Molly B’s, that will be open on non-game days. But what about the rest of the stadium’s concessions? While we didn’t get a chance to try the much-talked-about $2 hot dogs and $3 pizza slices at a stadium-sponsored media preview this morning, we did get to taste a few of the more premium (but still fairly priced for a stadium) items that MBS will offer:
Try this
Burnt end nachos, $10
Smoke & Pour carts, sections 117 and 316
It’s hard to resist Fox Bros. when it comes to barbecue at MBS, but these tortillas chips topped with sweet and smoky brisket burnt ends, Budweiser barbecue sauce (the stadium has a lot of Anheuser-Busch-infused foods), queso, and jalapenos are worth sharing (or keeping all to yourself).
Hand-breaded free range fried chicken sandwich, $11
West Nest, section 324
This Chick-fil-A alternative is topped with Doux South chow chow and a hot honey sauce and is available from West Nest, a concession stand on the 300 level operated by graduates of the Westside Works culinary program. (A portion of the proceeds from West Nest sales will also benefit Westside Works.)
Skip this
Portobello mushroom burger, $6
ATL Grill, sections 107, 133, 210, 234, 318, 338, 347
While it’s great that MBS is offering something both vegetarian and lighter then the usual grease-laden stadium fare, this sandwich with a portobello mushroom cap, lettuce, tomato, and herb aioli just doesn’t have enough flavor to be satisfying.
Other choices you’ll find in the stadium
Pretzel bites with IPA mustard, $5
ATL Pretzel Co., section 120
You actually can taste a hoppy flavor in the spicy yellow mustard.
Brat burger, $10
Bud & Burgers, section 118
Bratwurst flattened into a burger patty with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut slaw, and Budweiser aioli (which is, surprisingly, not as cringe-worthy as it sounds)
Vegetarian Cobb salad, $7
ATL Fan Fare, sections 105, 113, 205, 308, 322, 329
Made with romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola, egg, and blue cheese dressing
Dos tacos, $7
Fresh Mex, section 123
Offered with either barbacoa or chicken, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Brisket grilled cheese, $10
Hot Press Express carts, sections 104, 226, 307
Don’t let the name fool you—this sandwich is more brisket than Fontina, topped with barbecue aioli and served with a side of chips
Burnt bourbon ice cream sandwiches
It’s boozy, despite the lack of actual alcohol. Don’t attempt without several napkins handy.
Cocktails and beer
The stadium has two frozen cocktail options: neighborhood punch (a mai tai with watermelon, Jack Fire cinnamon whiskey, and grenadine) and a margarita topped with a Sangria float (both $12 each). As for beer, while the Georgia Dome had only 30 taps, MBS will have 1,264. A few of the beers mentioned: Bud and Miller Light, Coors, Heineken, Stella Artois, Corona, Goose Island, Ballast Point, Monday Night Brewing, Sweetwater, and Red Hare Brewing.