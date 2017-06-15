Molly B’s will open in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 26

The new restaurant and private club is a collaborative effort between the Atlanta Falcons and Concentrics Restaurants

Rendering courtesy of The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry

Concentrics—the team behind Atlanta’s One Midtown Kitchen, Two Urban Licks, Nexto, Tap, and Parish—is opening a full-service restaurant at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Called Molly B’s, a nod to Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank’s mother, Molly Blank, it will open in the stadium’s 100-level concourse on August 26.

“My mother was a strong, values-driven woman who was an incredible influence on my life,” says Blank, owner and chairman of AMB Group.

The “Southern-inspired chophouse” will have its own entry by the main doors of the stadium. “It’s right there where all the glass is, where that big falcon statue is,” says Bob Amick, owner of Concentrics. “So you’ve got incredible views downtown, looking out the window. Then, if you look the other way, you’ll the see open end of the stadium with the field just below, and the restaurant is open-air. We float in the middle with views in both directions.”

Rendering courtesy of The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry

Michael Bertozzi, executive chef of Two Urban Licks, will helm the kitchen. Lunch dishes range from fried chicken wings with spicy honey ($10) to a shaved smoked beef sandwich ($12) to a chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce salad with artichoke hearts, chickpeas, and roasted beets ($12).

“We kept thinking about how people eat when they tailgate,” says Amick. “A Southern chophouse sort of came as a way to reflect that while also giving us a little play on variety.” Plus, he added, “Putting a health food restaurant in the middle of a football stadium doesn’t exactly make sense.”

Rendering courtesy of The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry

Molly B’s will also operate as a private club with no more than 150 members. Here’s how that works: Members can access the restaurant two and a half hours before games start, and they have exclusive access at game time, during which they’re served special menu items and complimentary drinks. (There will even be special “action stations” such as a raw bar and prime rib carving area for Falcons fans and a whole-hog station serving smoked heritage pork for Atlanta United fans. True to chophouse form, there will also be a make-your-own sundae bar.) For Falcons games, that lasts through the end of the first quarter. The space closes during the second quarter to re-open at halftime, when it will offer small plates to both members and non-members. For Atlanta United matches, the membership-only experience lasts until the first kick. Molly B’s will stay open for two hours after each Falcons and United game, during which any ticket holders can dine, but members will have a fast-entry lane so they don’t have to wait in line for post-game hangs.

Rendering courtesy of The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry

The restaurant will open to the public for lunch on non-game days. Amick says his goal is to eventually offer dinner service, too.

Here’s a sneak peek at the members’ menu for Falcons games (tap to enlarge)

