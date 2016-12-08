My Fair Sweets is home to these crazy, ultra-decadent milkshakes

Photograph Courtesy of Kandace Marie.

My Fair Sweets owner Kandace Marie got the idea to open her shop on Mitchell Street during a visit to Six Flags. A fan of funnel cakes, Marie thought the treat should be available somewhere other than amusement parks and state fairs (hence the shop’s name). After she was laid off from her construction job, she taught herself how to bake via YouTube tutorials and opened the store. At first, she sold cupcakes in a jar, push-up cakes, and funnel cakes topped with pieces of fried chicken. But business took off when she introduced her towering, indulgent milkshakes. Marie struggled to keep up with demand—people lined up around the block for the monster milkshakes—so she closed My Fair Sweets temporarily and built a shake bar.

Photograph Courtesy of Kandace Marie.

What makes these shakes stand out is the goodness that spilleth over the glass, literally. The whipped cream and ice cream that drips down the side of the glass is encrusted with rainbow sprinkles, Nilla Wafers, chocolate, crushed Oreos, even mini chocolate chip cookies. The corresponding “crown” can be an entire red velvet cupcake, an ice cream cone, a hand full of cookies, or a stack of doughnuts. Keeping with the decadent theme, My Fair Sweets even offers a “Cheat Day Challenge,” where you have to finish a shake made with three doughnuts and a whole scoop of ice cream at the bottom of the glass. Many have failed or made themselves sick trying; only two have won the prize: a comped meal for everyone at your table.

Photograph Courtesy of Kandace Marie.

My Fair Sweets has also become a go-to sweet shop for Atlanta celebrities. On Marie’s website, you see photos of Usher sipping a shake, and Lil Wayne hired Marie bake a cake for his daughter’s 18th birthday party. The bakery also offers full-service catering and, you guessed it, milkshake parties. For a $75-$100 setup fee and $20/per guest, the package includes a sectioned off part of the store, a meal, drink, milkshake, and treat bag with a $10 My Fair Sweets gift card for each guest. How sweet! 231 Mitchell Street Southwest, 404-228-3681