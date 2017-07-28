The owner of South Main Kitchen is opening three new restaurants

Photo by Claire McCool

Restaurateur Louis Soon (South Main Kitchen, Butcher & Brew) is working to expand Alpharetta’s culinary options. He plans to open a second location of Butcher & Brew in August, plus a new concept called Tocayo at Halcyon in south Forsyth County. While Butcher & Brew is a full-service American pub, Tocayo will be a food stall focused on Mexican street food. Soon is also opening a high-end seafood spot called Lapeer, across the street from South Main Kitchen, in the fall. Andy Long (known for his Fry Guy food truck) will be the executive chef of both Tocayo and Lapeer.

The name Tocayo is derived from the Mexican concept of two people with the same name meeting for the first time. “I took it as a familiar meeting place. It has a family feel,” Soon says.

Tocayo will offer five soft-shell tacos: veggie, fish, chicken, beef, and pork. It will also have rice and beans, horchata ice cream, and three Mexican beers on tap. Soon describes the vibe as “Mexican bohemian;” it’ll be decorated with white wood and have a pink neon sign. The eight bar stool seats will be made from the material of Mexican ponchos. “It will be chill but nice, classy and clean, like Tulum, Mexico,” Soon says.

In contrast, Lapeer will be a more upscale option with plated entrees, a poke bar, and seasonal, line-caught fish. The space is 4,000 square feet, including a large patio. “I’m from the Caribbean, my wife is from Montauk, and I love Hawaii, so the restaurant will be a mix,” Soon says.