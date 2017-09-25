Preview: Taste of Atlanta moves to Old Fourth Ward

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s festival

Photograph courtesy of Taste of Atlanta

Taste of Atlanta is celebrating its “Sweet 16” with a move from the streets surrounding Tech Square to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Held October 20-22 this year, the festival will offer bites and beverages from more than 100 restaurants. There will be cooking classes, chef demonstrations, live music, and more.

“It was time for us to find a bigger location in a cool, hip neighborhood,” Taste of Atlanta founder Dale DeSena says. “I feel like Old Fourth Ward is the best part of town [for the festival], across from Ponce City Market and attached to the BeltLine. [The park] gives us more green space to spread out in instead of all pavement.”

Photo by Brandon Amato

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s festival:

Who’s coming?

Restaurants new to Taste of Atlanta include Better Half, Under the Cork Tree, Tea House Formosa, Todd English Tavern, and Wahoo Grill. Attendees will also be able to get a first taste from not-yet-opened spots like Golden Eagle, Muchacho, and Hattie B’s. Old favorites like Bartaco, Jim ‘N Nicks, and Livingston will make an appearance, too.

Kick it off right

Celebrate the festival’s 16th year during a Friday night kick-off party that will include “over-the-top” desserts (think doughnuts, cupcakes, cake pops, and cotton candy) and “yummy sugar everywhere,” DeSena says. Ticonderoga Club will be providing cocktails, and hosts Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox Bros Bar-B-Q have curated a selection of food from top spots like Canoe, American Cut, and Donetto.

Rock out

DeSena says there’s a new focus on music at Taste of Atlanta. There will be a DJ accompanying the Chef’s Table demonstration stage, the Grand Tasting (VIP) area will have a Motown-jazz-blues band, and the Friday night kick-off party will be headlined with 80s tunes from cover artists Saved by the Band.

Get tickets

Advance tickets are available now. Saturday and Sunday general admission tickets cost $25 and include 10 taste points. The Grand Tasting Experience, which includes 20 taste points and entry into additional VIP tasting tents, costs $75, while entrance to the Friday night event costs $85.