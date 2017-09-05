Steven Satterfield, Anne Quatrano, Kevin Gillespie, and more will promote sustainability at the Chefs Collaborative Summit

The event isn’t just for restaurant industry folks—you can participate in culinary field trips, workshops, and dinners.

Photograph courtesy of Miller Union

Chefs, farmers, and purveyors from around the country are teaming up to promote food sustainability at the Chefs Collaborative 8th Annual Summit, themed “Growing Community–Owning the Future.” Open to the public, the event will be held September 9 through 11 at locations around the city, including Ponce City Market and the Fox Theatre. Miller Union owner and chef Steven Satterfield is this year’s host committee leader, working with notable chefs like Anne Quatrano, Hugh Acheson, and Kevin Gillespie.

“Chefs Collaborative is a nonprofit that connects chefs regionally and helps form a network where people can talk about sourcing sustainable seafood or where to find grass-fed beef or how can we compost. That’s right up my alley,” says Satterfield, who got involved with the organization six years ago after hearing about it from a friend. “We’re on the fast track to having a strong awareness of sustainability within the restaurant community.”

But the Summit is not just for industry folk. “Anyone who cares where food comes from and wants to trust that chefs and restaurants are doing the right thing [should come],” Satterfield says. “It’s perfect for someone who wants to know what’s going on behind the scenes. They’ll be privy to that information in an intimate way.”

General admission, day passes, and single-event tickets are available, ranging from $950 for all-access to $50 to attend a farmers market tour and tasting. Highlights include:

Friday, September 8

Field trip to White Oak Pasture Stay overnight in Bluffton, Georgia, take a tour of the land, and learn about cattleman Will Harris’s humane practices. Meals will be prepared by White Oak chef Reid Harrison. Cost: $225

Saturday, September 9

Peachtree Road Farmers Market Tour Join Gunshow and Revival chef Kevin Gillespie for a tour and tasting of fresh food at this farmers market in Buckhead. Cost: $50

Lamb demonstration Learn about lamb sourcing, butchering, and grilling with James Beard Award-winning author and butcher Adam Danforth, farmer Craig Rogers, and Zaytinya concept chef Michael Costa (of Washington, D.C.). Cost: $130

Preservation workshop Empire State South owner Hugh Acheson leads this workshop with food alchemist Jovan Sage. Cost: $100

Rooftop reception at Ponce City Market Officially kick off the summit with drinks by Kellie Thorn (Empire State South), Julian Goglia (the Mercury), and more. Nosh on bites from Bellina Alimentari, Nine Mile Station, and Farm Burger. Cost: $85

Courtesy of Slater Hospitality

Sunday, September 10

Georgia State Fair dinner Check out the new Bacchanalia and Star Provisions with dinner and wine hosted by Anne Quatrano herself. Kimball House’s Miles Macquarrie will be providing the cocktails, and Whitney Otawka (formerly executive chef at Cinco y Diez) will be a featured guest. Cost: $150

Monday, September 11

Owning the Future at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Among the 11 speeches and talks you can listen to with a day pass: Georgia Organics executive director Alice Rolls speaks on authenticity in farm-to-table dining, New York Times journalist Kim Severson discusses the case for a national food policy with Google Food director Michael Bakker, and Atlanta magazine dining editor Julia Bainbridge hosts a conversation with writer and chef Tunde Wey on white supremacy in dining culture. Breakfast will be provided by Little Tart Bakeshop, Pure Pastry, Batdorf and Bronson, and more. Cost: $285