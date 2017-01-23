Cocktails at the Tavern at Atlas Photo by Heidi Geldhauser

The Tavern at Atlas opens today

The Atlas renovation comes with a new bar area, new menu, and new cocktails

Aria and Canoe founder Gerry Klaskala opened Atlas (in partnership with the Tavistock Group) in the St. Regis Atlanta in early 2015. It quickly gained notoriety for its renowned art collection, but recently decided to make some changes. Starting today, its redesigned library and bar will offer a new menu and a more casual dining experience. Those sections of the restaurant even have a new name: the Tavern at Atlas.

Open daily at 4 p.m., the Tavern at Atlas will serve small plates and cocktails. Atlas executive chef Christopher Grossman (most notably of Thomas Keller’s the French Laundry) presides over the menu, offering Georges Bank pan-seared sea scallops with bacon chips, citrus-cured salmon flatbread, petit lobster pot pie, and triple-cooked crispy parmesan thyme fries, among other items. Drinks include the Midnight Aviator (gin, basil-rosemary simple syrup, lemon, crème de violette, fancy cherry, and syrup) and a hazelnut-infused cranberry old fashioned.

Guests can relax in oversized chairs while listening to live music. The space is decorated in gold tones, velvet, and faux ostrich upholstery that compliment the rich colors of the restaurant. Esteemed artists like Monet and Chagall continue to display work in both the Tavern and dining room.

No reservations are necessary.

View the full menu below (tap to enlarge)

