Where to watch the Super Bowl in Atlanta

It’s the Falcons first appearence since 1999. You don’t want to miss this game.

We’ll keep updating this list throughout the week, so check back for new additions.

Bone Lick BBQ

In addition to hosting a halftime dance party, the barbecue joint is giving fans wearing Falcons shirts a complimentary beer, and for every Falcons touchdown, the bar will serve shots of Dirty Bird Bourbon Punch. February 5, 4-11 p.m., 372 Edgewood Avenue

The Mercury

At Ponce City Market, you’ll find all-you-can-eat tailgate snacks, including smoked wings, layered bean dip, vegetable crudite, and deli sandwiches for $29. The bar is also serving up cocktails with names like Bye Bye Brady, Arthur Blanc de Blancs, The Julio, and Dirty Bird Daiquiri. February 5, 4 p.m., 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue Northeast

Photograph courtesy of Melissa Libby & Associates

Taco Mac

At the Philips Arena location, $35 buys you a seat, unlimited chips and salsa, 10 wings and a side, and two drinks. February 5, 3-10 p.m., 100 Techwood Drive Northwest

Second Self Beer Company

The brewery will host $12 tours with a special “‘Rise Up’ Red Hop Rye glass” and will also offer tastings of its newest offering, A.T. aLe. BYO tailgate snacks. February 5, 6-10 p.m., 1317 Logan Circle Northwest

City Winery

The Ponce City Market wine bar/music venue is hosting two events: On February 4, they’ll host a Tailgate Wine and Beer Pairing Party featuring Vin de Glaçier-glazed honey barbecue and buffalo wings, loaded potato skins, and a chip and dip bar, paired with local beers and wine. $35, 2-4 p.m. On February 5, the Big Game Bluegrass Brunch features live music from the Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry. $15-20 plus fees, 12 p.m. door, 1 p.m. show, 650 North Avenue Northeast

Hampton + Hudson

After brunch (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), the bar will feature an outdoor screen and beer tub, “Dirty Bird” food specials, and PBR buckets. February 5, 3 p.m., 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast

Photograph by Heidi Geldhauser

American Cut

The Shops at Buckhead Atlanta restaurant will host a prime rib buffet, open bar, and snacks like chili lobster wings and wagyu sliders. Tickets are $85. February 5, 5:30-11:00 p.m., 3035 Peachtree Road Northeast

Sweet Auburn BBQ

The ViHi barbecue joint will offer “Dirty Bird” wings—spicy lemon pepper—for 50¢ per wing, along with $3 drafts. February 5, 656 North Highland Avenue

Cypress Street Pint and Plate

Football fans can order 50¢ wings, $4 brats, $12 PBR pitchers, $2 house beer pints, and $5 cocktail specials. February 5, 6:30 p.m., 817 West Peachtree Street Northwest

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

The Ansley Park restaurant will serve $2.50 SweetWater 420 pints and 50¢ wings. They’ll also pour free shots for every fumble. February 5, 4-11 p.m., 1551 Piedmont Avenue Northeast

Main Event

The Cumberland location is hosting a Big Game Watch party with former Falcon Brian Jordan, featuring trivia, games, and karaoke. Specials include $5 bowling and a free $10 game card with any menu item purchase. February 5, 5:30 p.m., 3101 Cobb Parkway Southeast

Photograph courtesy of Atkins Park

Atkins Park

The Virginia-Highland location will have a limited open bar, and everyone who buys a Bud Light pitcher gets a raffle ticket for a Yeti cooler. February 5, 794 North Highland Avenue

Dantanna’s

At the Buckhead location, $50 buys you a reserved spot at the bar and an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes prime rib and snow crab. If you want a guaranteed seat but don’t care about a buffet, the Sandy Springs location will reserve seats for $25. February 5, 3400 Around Lenox Drive; 6649 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

J.R. Crickets Halftime

The Cascade Heights restaurant will host a live DJ for pregame, halftime, and postgame, along with food and drink specials. February 5, 12 p.m.-2 a.m., 2348 Cascade Road Southwest