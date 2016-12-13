Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas in Atlanta

25 spots to keep your belly full and your family entertained

If you love to eat but don’t like to step foot in the kitchen, these 25 restaurants are for you. Grab your Santa hat and get ready to feast.

Christmas Eve Eve (aka December 23)

The General Muir

Closed December 24-25, chef Todd Ginsberg and the General Muir team are hosting a special holiday dinner on December 23. The menu include shitake mushroom and wonton chicken soup, potato scallion pancake, beef and broccoli, General Tso’s chicken, and sliced oranges with almond cookies. The cost is $35. 1540 Avenue Place, 678-927-9131

Christmas Eve

Alon’s Bakery & Market

Prefer to host at home but don’t want to cook? Alon’s is offering smoked turkey, cranberry-walnut rolls, beef tenderloin and eggnog cheesecake, among other items. Just place your order by December 22 and pick up on December 24 at either the Dunwoody or Morningside location. 1394 North Highland Avenue Northeast, 404-872-6000; 4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road Northeast, 678-397-1781

Aria

Aria opens at 5 p.m. and is serving its regular menu with seasonal items such as dreamless wild mushroom soup, octopus tempura, and crisped duck confit. Don’t forget to make a reservation. 490 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, 404-233-7673

Atlas

This sophisticated Buckhead restaurant is offering a special three-course holiday menu for $65, in addition to its regular menu. It will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 8 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, 404-600-6471

Colletta

Craving Italian for Christmas? Colletta will offer its regular menu of pasta, pizza, chicken parmesan, plus a special Nutella pizza. All diners with children will bring home cookies for Santa, too. 900 Third Street, Alpharetta, 678-722-8335

Cooks & Soldiers

This swanky Westside spot specializes in shareable plates, perfect for bonding with the family. Nosh on Berkshire pork chop with savory bread pudding, veal cheek with potato puree, and farro piccolo with winter squash. These and other items from the regular menu will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 691 14th Street Northwest, 404-996-2623

F&B

The bistro is serving its regular menu until 9 p.m., so expect items like duck confit salad, goat cheese tart, skate meuniere, and more. Reservations are recommended. 3630 Peachtree Road, 404-254-1797

Loca Luna

For a casual Christmas Eve with numerous small plate options, Loca Luna is open regular hours serving its usual menu. Options include sweet potato risotto, spiced potatoes, and seafood paella. No reservations necessary. 550 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, 404-875-4494

Miracle on Monroe

This pop-up Christmas bar in Midtown’s Tapa Tapa space will celebrate its last night of service for the season on Christmas Eve. Enjoy a plate of cookies with coffee-coconut frosting and drinks like the Brazen Blitzen (gin, pine liqueur, vanilla syrup, lime juice, mint, and club soda). 931 Monroe Drive, 404-481-5226

Noble Fin

Serving dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Noble Fin will offer its regular menu with dishes like baked oysters, crab cakes, and roasted leg of lamb, plus some specials. 5260 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, 770-599-7979

Oak Steakhouse

For some, there’s no better way to celebrate than steak, and Oak Steakhouse has you covered. Enjoy high-quality cuts, a massive burger, and more, then take home cookies for Santa (for diners with children). 950 Third Street, Alpharetta, 678-722-8333

Piastra

Enjoy a Feast of the Seven Fishes (an Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition) for $55 (or $75 with wine pairings). Dine on stuffed calamari, roasted flounder ragout, arugula and endive salat with smoked PEI mussels, and top it off with chocolate spice cake. 45 West Park Square, Marietta, 770-425-9300

Shake Shack

Take the kids (or bring out your child-like whimsy) with holiday shakes at Shake Shack. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this New York-based burger joint is serving a Christmas cookie shake, chocolate peppermint shake and pumpkin pie shake. 3035 Peachtree Road Northeast, 470-809-9201

O-Ku

For something different, commemorate the night before Christmas with sushi on the Westside. Wear your favorite tacky sweater and receive a special treat, free of charge. 1085 Howell Mill Road, 404-500-2383

Skyline Park

If you’re looking for a spot to grab a drink, Skyline Park offers three seasonally appropriate cocktails paired with some of the best views in the city. Sip New Orleans Milk Punch made with Four Roses bourbon, Bacardi Dark, milk, vanilla syrup, and nutmeg; hot cider made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, rosemary, lemon, and apple cider; and Skyline Coffee made potent with Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Amaro Montenegro, and cream. 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue Northeast., 770-999-1530

St. Cecilia

All Ford Fry restaurants (Marcel, JCT Kitchen, the Optimist, Superica, Beetlecat, No. 246, King + Duke) will be ringing in the holiday with their regular menus, but St. Cecilia will offer a special Feast of the Seven Fishes menu from December 19-24, too. It will feature classic Italian-American favorites like fritto misto and spaghetti puttanesca. 3455 Peachtree Road Northwest, 404-554-9995

Taka Sushi

Now at home in its new location, Taka will serve is usual menu of sushi, sashimi, and nigiri from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Just be sure to make a reservation. 4600 Roswell Road, 404-851-1500

Wahoo! Grill

Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wahoo! executive chef Scott Davis will serve a la carte specials like crispy crab cake, basil linguine, and sole francaise. 1042 West College Avenue, Decatur, 404-373-3331

Yebo Ski Haus

This wintery takeover of Yebo Beach Haus is the perfect place to get in the Christmas spirit. Enjoy the regular menu of beer-cheese fondue, rosemary spiced nuts, and brown butter scallops, alongside themed drinks like the Bunny Slope. 111 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, 404-869-1992

Christmas

Divan

This Persian spot is serving its regular menu with items like spicy shrimp, jalapeno falafel, turkey and pistachio kufta, and pan-roasted Alaskan cod. No reservations are necessary. 3125 Piedmont Road, 404-467-4297

Southern Art

Celebrity chef Art Smith’s Atlanta spot is serving a festive Christmas brunch with multiple food stations including seafood, carving, dessert (pies galore!), and more. The cost is $79 for adults and $40 for ages 5 to 10. 3315 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-946-9070

Both Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar

Open regular hours both days, C&S is serving a special menu on Christmas Eve only. The Feast of the Seven Fishes three-course meal is available for $56 with items like lobster bisque and pan-roasted cod. 3240 Cobb Parkway, 770-272-0999

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

Whether you want to say cheers or drink your holiday stresses away, Cypress Street will be serving a limited menu of food and drinks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 24 and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. December 25. 817 West Peachtree Street, 404-815-9243

Hampton & Hudson

Inman Park’s newish hangout by Cypress Street owner Billy Streck will serve its regular menu (think rotisserie chicken and steak frites) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 24. Wash it down with a Wild Turkey and PBR special for $6. On Christmas, from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. there will be a special pop-up Chinese menu. 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, 404-948-2123

The Livingston

Open for travelers and residents alike, the Livingston is serving its usual breakfast, bar and dinner menus on Christmas Eve, plus a special Nutcracker Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet costs $25 for adults and includes biscuits, fried chicken, and more. Christmas breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served a la carte. The Georgian Terrace, 659 Peachtree Street Northeast, 404-897-5000