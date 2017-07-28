Arches Brewing’s United in Red beer makes debut at Holeman & Finch

Photograph courtesy of Arches Brewing

Holeman & Finch Public House is probably not the first place that comes to mind when you think of pre-gaming a soccer match. The restaurant has no TVs, nor does it offer $2 Bud Light specials. This Saturday, though, fans who come decked out in their best Atlanta United gear will get a free pour of a brand new beer called United in Red.

The red ale, which fuses American malt and Munich specialty malt, is the latest brew from Hapeville’s Arches Brewing, and it’s a tribute to not only the United, but any professional local sports team that sports a crimson jersey. (The Falcons, Hawks, and the Braves all have red in their uniforms.)

Saturday’s event is the beer’s first restaurant tapping, but it will eventually be canned and sold at H&F Bottle Shop. Arches will also be pour its milk porter, Queen’s Weiss Hefeweizen, Unseasonal Lager, and Southern Bel’ Belgian pale ale, and Holeman & Finch chef Spencer Gomez will cook special pairings including a jalapeno cheddarwurst, Creole shrimp toast with tomato and bacon, sweet corn elote, and marinated cucumber melon salad with cornbread croutons.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, which is plenty of time to grab a drink before the United play Orlando City at 4:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd.