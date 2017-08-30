Atlanta breweries can finally sell beer directly to customers. Here’s how they’re celebrating.

Photograph by mediaphotos via Getty Images

Georgia brewers earned a major victory this past spring when Governor Nathan Deal signed Senate Bill 85, which finally allows breweries to sell beer directly to customers. The previous law, a headache for craft brewers, only allowed breweries to sell tours that included 36-ounces of “free samples.” Now patrons to Georgia breweries can sit at the bar and order however many drinks they’d like, or take home a case or six-pack.

Many Atlanta-area breweries are celebrating this weekend, with a few parties starting as soon as the law goes into effect at midnight on September 1. If you want to raise a glass, here’s where to go:

Second Self Beer Company

Everyone in the brewery at midnight on September 1 gets a free pint. Try the Atlanta tribute ATaLe, popular Thai Wheat, or the new Margarita in Gose. 1317 Logan Circle Northwest, 678-916-8035

Reformation Brewery

Friday through Sunday, Reformation will give away a free 4-oz pour with the purchase of a pint (one per person). They’ll also be tapping a limited release—a bourbon barrel-aged version of their Belgian-style Tripel Jude. 500 Arnold Mill Way, Woodstock, 678-341-0828

Eventide Brewing

Eventide is celebrating New Year’s Eve-style with a countdown to midnight and beer can toast, snacks from the Super Tot Truck, live music, and special beers available only that evening. The party goes from 10 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday. General admission is $15, or $100 will buy you a package that includes an Eventide hoodie and an open bar in a special VIP area. 1015 Grant Street Southeast, 404-907-4543

Arches Brewing

On Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy limited-release beers, live music, and sausage sandwiches from Choripan Sausage Co. Photographer Kate Lamb will also take portraits with a 1940s camera, print them on metal plates, and develop the images on site. 3361 Dogwood Drive, Hapeville, 678-653-2739

Sweetwater Brewing Company

Saturday, the brewery hosts live music from the Packway Handle Band and food from the Super Tot Truck and Chef on Wheels truck. $8 will buy you a tour with three 5-oz samples, or order a la carte at the bar. 195 Ottley Drive, 404-961-2537

Red Hare Brewing Company

The Marietta brewery will have barbecue from The Royal Pig truck and live music from Mad Fellows on Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard, Marietta, 678-401-0600

Red Brick Brewing Co.

On Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., the brewery will have live music from three different bands— —and catering from nearby DAS BBQ. 2323 Defoor Hills Road, 404-355-5558