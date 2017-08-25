Drink This: El Floridita #2 at 8Arm

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

“I have a deep abiding love for daiquiris,” says 8Arm bartender Tim Faulkner. The tiny restaurant in the shadow of Ponce City Market has become the place to drink since its bar opened in March.

Faulkner and beverage director Josh Fryer rewrite the drinks menu daily, but you’ll always find four classic cocktails, and they’re happy to whip up a special request. This month make it a cold and refreshing El Floridita #2. Concocted with rum, vermouth, cacao, lime juice, and grenadine, the daiquiri almost has a cherry flavor. Faulkner thinks he first found the recipe in the Ernest Hemingway cocktail compendium To Have and Have Another—but under another name. “Cocktail research is dubious,” he says. “It’s a history written by drunks and liars, but, to me, that’s part of the charm.”

This article originally appeared in our August 2017 issue.