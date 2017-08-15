Yes, you can enjoy red wine in the summer heat

Rosé gets all the love this time of year, as our city is baking like a pan of lasagna, but you don’t have to give up red wine when it’s hot out. Just steer clear of the big, oaky bottles, and opt for bright, low-alcohol, easy-drinking “summer reds.” (They go great with burgers and cold fried chicken.) Here are five to try (counterclockwise from top):
- Broc Cellars Coucou, Cabernet Franc (Santa Barbara, California)
- Division Winemaking Company Les Petits Fers, Gamay (Willamette Valley, Oregon)
- 2014 Partida Creus, Sumoll (Catalonia, Spain)
- Gerben Tonkens La Boutanche, Cinsault (Rhône Valley, France)
- Jean-François Mérieau Cent Visages, Côt (Loire Valley, France)
About the author
Jordan Smelt is the sommelier at Cakes & Ale in Decatur and Bread & Butterfly in Inman Park.
This article originally appeared in our August 2017 issue.
