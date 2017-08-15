Yes, you can enjoy red wine in the summer heat

These five are easy to drink even when Atlanta is sweltering

Photograph by Tropico Photo

Rosé gets all the love this time of year, as our city is baking like a pan of lasagna, but you don’t have to give up red wine when it’s hot out. Just steer clear of the big, oaky bottles, and opt for bright, low-alcohol, easy-drinking “summer reds.” (They go great with burgers and cold fried chicken.) Here are five to try (counterclockwise from top):

Jordan Smelt is the sommelier at Cakes & Ale in Decatur and Bread & Butterfly in Inman Park.

