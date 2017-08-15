A rosé picnic is coming to Historic Fourth Ward Park…in October?

Tickets to La Fête du Rosé go on sale Wednesday

Photograph by MarkSwallow via Getty Images

If you thought you’d almost escaped rosé season, think again. Whether sparkling, still, or frozen, the pink-hued beverage has soared in popularity in recent years, attracting attention for its refreshing qualities—and it’s Instagram-worthy aesthetic. So popular, for some, that it’s even caused rosé fatigue. But regardless of your feelings on the pink drink, Atlantan Cleveland Spears III is going to make sure it sticks around . . . at least through October. He’s launching La Fête du Rosé, a 1,500-2,000-person rosé picnic that will be held held in the Old Fourth Ward on October 14.

“Summer in the South is really warm. It can get kind of unbearable and there’s a greater likelihood of rain,” Spears says. “October is one of the driest and most pleasant months, so it’s a better environment for our guests.”

Like Diner en Blanc, which Spears introduced to Atlanta four years ago, attendees will be asked to wear the color(s) of the event—in this case, pink and white. For the price of admission ($100), they will be given a picnic blanket, wine glass, and bottle of rosé wine. Attendees are invited to bring their own food or purchase chef-made snacks at the event. Those interested in a more elevated experience can purchase VIP tickets for $200 per person and receive access to a stage-front lounge with food and wine pairings, a bottle of rosé champagne, and more. Wine, champagne, frosé, and rosé-inspired cocktails will also be available to purchase throughout the picnic.

Held at the Historic Fourth Ward Park, La Fête du Rosé will have live music, including one national act. And it’s not just background music. “We want folks to party, to have a good time with high-energy dance music,” Spears says.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, and early bird pricing is available through September 1. During this time, general admission tickets cost $75 and VIP tickets cost $135.