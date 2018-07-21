UPCOMING EVENTS

July 14, 2018 – Doggie Daze

Come out and enjoy Blue Heron Nature Preserve’s 3rd annual Doggie Daze with pups and pals! Explore the Preserve with your pup, play with adoptable dogs, sign up for a free guided trail walk, participate in a Doggie Fashion Show, and so much more! View the full list of activities at bhnp.org/doggiedaze

Dogs are required to be leashed at all times under the City of Atlanta Park Rules.

August 23-24, 2018 – Adoption Angel Lock-In

Are you passionate about saving animals and helping them find their forever homes?? Passionate enough to be locked in a kennel to help the rescues of the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA)??

Join HSNEGA and be #LockedUpForGood August 23 or 24! Each “penmate” will help raise their rescue’s bail and sponsor a portion or ALL of their adoption fee! HSNEGA is looking for 60 big-hearted “angels” to commit to being “locked-in” a kennel until their “bail” has been raised, with the lowest level being only $250! The goal is to raise $60,000 to support HSNEGA’s rescue/adoption efforts while also shining a light on the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledging the unconditional love of our faithful companions.

Interested in being a “penmate”? Email Kyra at KPhelps@HSNEGA.org now!

August 25, 2018 – An Evening of Hope

An Evening of Hope is the annual gala of Rescuing Hope, a nonprofit organization committed to the fight against sex trafficking. This year’s proceeds will fund a scholarship program for survivors of sex trafficking. Please join us on August 25th, 5:30pm at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta for “An Evening of Hope” to learn how you can offer your time, talents and resources to the fight. This year’s gala will include a sit down dinner as well as live and silent auctions. Hurry, space is limited!

Learn more about the event and purchase your tickets here!

October 19, 2018 – Cheer for Children Ball 2018

The Georgia Center for Child Advocacy’s 23rd Annual Cheer for Children—Masquerade Ball to Help Unmask Child Abuse will be held on October 19, 2018 at Foundry at Puritan Mill.

The evening will include exciting live entertainment from the Maxx Band, extraordinary chef stations from the Atlanta Culinary Federation, and one-of-a-kind silent and live auction packages. Funds raised through the auction will help support our core programs and our mission to champion the needs of sexually and severely physically abused children, as well as those who have witnessed violence. With over 400 influential business professionals and local philanthropists attending this event each year, you won’t want to miss out on this preeminent event.

Learn more about the event and purchase your tickets here!

