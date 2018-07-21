Saturday, July 21, 2018

What is GIVE Atlanta?

Atlanta magazine is proud to bring you Give Atlanta: A Charitable Registry, an opportunity for non-profit organizations to engage with the community, share their story with Atlanta magazine’s loyal audience and raise funds for their organization.

Atlanta magazine will publish a stand-alone magazine titled Give Atlanta and will polybag it with 50,000 copies of the November issue. The magazine will feature stories on Atlanta’s non-profit community, profile people who give, and inspire our readers to support many of Atlanta’s philanthropic initiatives.

This year, Atlanta magazine is proud partner with Funraise to host the 2nd annual Give Atlanta Challenge October 16– November 16 giving local charities the opportunity to raise funds online and compete for cash grants and other prizes from the challenge fund. The GIVE Atlanta Challenge is a friendly online fundraising competition between charitable organizations and their supporters.

In 2017, the GIVE Atlanta Challenge distributed over $234K to Atlanta’s non-profit community

Be a Donor

Atlanta magazine is proud partner with Funraise to host the 2nd annual Give Atlanta Challenge October 16– November 16. Challenge donations will go directly to the non-profits of your choice and will also help the charities win cash grants and other prizes. Did we mention donors have the chance at winning awesome prizes too? Online donations will open on October 16th so pick a local cause you are passionate about and, GIVE Atlanta!

Be a Sponsor

Atlanta magazine invites our advertising partners to help support Atlanta’s non-profit community by sponsoring the GIVE Atlanta Challenge with cash and prizes.

Sponsor dollars will go to the challenge fund to be used as weekly challenge prize money and split between the top three organizations that raise the most money by the end of the competition.

Donated products and services will be awarded to the top producing nonprofits during five weekly competitions designed to encourage donations throughout the Challenge.

Why sponsor?

•The campaigns build amazing brand awareness and loyalty.

•You align yourself in a big way with the causes that you are passionate about.

•You maximize your philanthropic dollars.

•You become a part of a branded campaign that the participating charities propel across their networks…every time pressing your brand.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Lauren Kuzminsky at lkuzminsky@atlantamagazine.com.

Be a Participating Non-Profit

Want to learn how your non-profit can join in? Please contact your account executive or email advertising@atlantamagazine.com for more information!

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 14, 2018 – Doggie Daze
Come out and enjoy Blue Heron Nature Preserve’s 3rd annual Doggie Daze with pups and pals! Explore the Preserve with your pup, play with adoptable dogs, sign up for a free guided trail walk, participate in a Doggie Fashion Show, and so much more! View the full list of activities at bhnp.org/doggiedaze

Dogs are required to be leashed at all times under the City of Atlanta Park Rules.

Learn more!

August 23-24, 2018 – Adoption Angel Lock-In
Are you passionate about saving animals and helping them find their forever homes?? Passionate enough to be locked in a kennel to help the rescues of the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA)??

Join HSNEGA and be #LockedUpForGood August 23 or 24! Each “penmate” will help raise their rescue’s bail and sponsor a portion or ALL of their adoption fee! HSNEGA is looking for 60 big-hearted “angels” to commit to being “locked-in” a kennel until their “bail” has been raised, with the lowest level being only $250! The goal is to raise $60,000 to support HSNEGA’s rescue/adoption efforts while also shining a light on the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledging the unconditional love of our faithful companions.

Interested in being a “penmate”? Email Kyra at KPhelps@HSNEGA.org now!

August 25, 2018 – An Evening of Hope
An Evening of Hope is the annual gala of Rescuing Hope, a nonprofit organization committed to the fight against sex trafficking. This year’s proceeds will fund a scholarship program for survivors of sex trafficking. Please join us on August 25th, 5:30pm at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta for “An Evening of Hope” to learn how you can offer your time, talents and resources to the fight. This year’s gala will include a sit down dinner as well as live and silent auctions. Hurry, space is limited!

Learn more about the event and purchase your tickets here!

October 19, 2018 – Cheer for Children Ball 2018
The  Georgia Center for Child Advocacy’s 23rd Annual Cheer for Children—Masquerade Ball to Help Unmask Child Abuse will be held on October 19, 2018 at Foundry at Puritan Mill.

The evening will include exciting live entertainment from the Maxx Band, extraordinary chef stations from the Atlanta Culinary Federation, and one-of-a-kind silent and live auction packages. Funds raised through the auction will help support our core programs and our mission to champion the needs of sexually and severely physically abused children, as well as those who have witnessed violence. With over 400 influential business professionals and local philanthropists attending this event each year, you won’t want to miss out on this preeminent event.

Learn more about the event and purchase your tickets here!

Add your event
Tell us about your nonprofit’s upcoming event! Use the form below to provide the details, and we will list it here to help spread the word.

Give Atlanta event submissions

GUIDE TO CHARITABLE GIVING

Cover

As part of our GIVE Atlanta campaign, Atlanta magazine publishes Give Atlanta magazine as a guide to charitable giving in Atlanta. Click here to check out our 2017 issue featuring:

 

      • Seven Atlantans that are giving all-stars

     

     

 

      • Q&A with Alicia Philipps from Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

     

     

 

      • Products you can buy that help nonprofits

     

     

 

      • A guide to metro-Atlanta nonprofits

     

     

 

      • The best ways to give your time and money

     

     

 

      • …and more!

     

     

 

2017 Participants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

