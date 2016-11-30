Learn the ropes at Double Dutch Aerobics

The classes for adults at Dance 411 will get you sweating

Illustration by Jungyeon Roh

As a kid, I was mystified by the idea of double Dutch jump rope, scared that the fast-turning cords would trip me up and make me a playground pariah. Only now is that fear gone, thanks to husband-and-wife team Sean and Michelle Clark (a double Dutch world champion). The couple teach an all-levels adult class called Double Dutch Aerobics at Ormewood Park’s Dance 411 on Saturdays. With patience and aplomb, they can help even the most timid newbie learn the ropes in a one-hour workout that’s said to burn up to 700 calories.

Before I knew it, I was turning the jump ropes, bouncing in rhythm, and putting together combinations that had me sweating (and smiling) like a kid. $15/class or $15/month for three-month minimum

This article originally appeared in our November 2016 issue.