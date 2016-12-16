Spin City: Indoor cycling has taken over Atlanta

Boutique cycling studios have been rolling into town like mad. In the past two years, new spots like CycleBar, Burn Studios, and Cyc Fitness have joined fixtures like Flywheel and Torq Cycle Atlanta. There’s also the new Peloton showroom at Lenox, where riders can buy a stationary bike ($1,995) that streams classes live or on demand from a New York studio ($39 per month). “Everyone can do it,” Denae Olberding, studio manager of CycleBar Buckhead, says of spinning. “Once you jump on that bike, it’s up to you what you make of it. You can go at your own pace.” Here’s an overview of the local clip-in craze.
$25
Cost of a class at CycleBar
15–20
Miles cycled in an average 45-minute class
63
Bikes at Flywheel Buckhead, the largest stadium-style studio in the city
100
Arm-toning exercise reps, on average, performed during a Flywheel class
400 to 800
Average range of calories that studios claim riders torch in a single session
708
Riders participated in a three-day SoulCycle x Target pop-up downtown
1.8M
Views (and counting) of a viral YouTube video of a KTX Fitness cycling class
This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.