Spin City: Indoor cycling has taken over Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of SoulCycle x Target

Boutique cycling studios have been rolling into town like mad. In the past two years, new spots like CycleBar, Burn Studios, and Cyc Fitness have joined fixtures like Flywheel and Torq Cycle Atlanta. There’s also the new Peloton showroom at Lenox, where riders can buy a stationary bike ($1,995) that streams classes live or on demand from a New York studio ($39 per month). “Everyone can do it,” Denae Olberding, studio manager of CycleBar Buckhead, says of spinning. “Once you jump on that bike, it’s up to you what you make of it. You can go at your own pace.” Here’s an overview of the local clip-in craze.

$25

Cost of a class at CycleBar

15–20

Miles cycled in an average 45-minute class

63

Bikes at Flywheel Buckhead, the largest stadium-style studio in the city

100

Arm-toning exercise reps, on average, performed during a Flywheel class

400 to 800

Average range of calories that studios claim riders torch in a single session

708

Riders participated in a three-day SoulCycle x Target pop-up downtown

1.8M

Views (and counting) of a viral YouTube video of a KTX Fitness cycling class

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.