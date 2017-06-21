It’s summer! Stay cool (and fit) with these water-based workouts

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Photograph courtesy of TYR sport

Sprint Triathlon

Why we like it Shorter than a regular triathlon, these races are newbie-friendly. You can tackle a 500- to 750-meter swim, a 12- to 16-mile bike ride, and a 5K run/walk and still have time to hit brunch after. Love swimming but hate running or cycling? Pair up with a buddy or two and participate as a relay team.

What to wear A “tri kit,” or any quick-dry bicycle/compression-style shorts and a tank will work for all three events. Bring goggles and a swimming cap.

Where to do it The Lake Hartwell YMCA Sprint Triathlon (June 24) takes place in calm, open waters with an easy, rolling bike and running course. Later in the summer, the laid-back Chattahoochee Challenge Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon in Columbus (July 16) starts and ends with a water slide.

Photograph by John E. McDonald

Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) Yoga/Sculpt

Why we like it Yoga on a floating board tests your core strength and balance to the max. SUP fit and sculpt classes get your heart pumping with intervals of paddling, squats, and push-ups.

What to wear Swimsuit, board shorts

Where to do it Soulful Yoga hosts yoga or sculpt classes on the Chattahoochee or Lake Lanier. Atlanta SUP Yoga offers classes on Lake Lanier, while High Country Outfitters offers yoga on the Chattahoochee.

Photograph courtesy of Patagonia

Photograph courtesy of Athleta

Water Aerobics

Why we like it These low-impact, high-intensity workouts aren’t your mom’s water aerobics. Look for classes that use Zumba dance moves, cardio intervals like “running” in place, and jump­ing jacks, plus props like noodles and weights.

What to wear Swimsuit, water shoes (optional)

Where to do it Try sculpting and toning water fitness classes at DeKalb Medical Wellness Center or the Piedmont Hospital Fitness Center.

Photograph by Joe Jackson

Wakesurfing/Wakeboarding

Why we like it You don’t have to be at the beach to catch a wave. Wakeboarding and wakesurfing (riding a boat’s wake without a tow line) will give you a full-body core, leg, and glute workout. Plus, it’s just fun.

What to wear Sturdy swimsuit, board shorts, rash guard

Where to do it Georgia Wakeboard Lessons offers instruction on Lake Allatoona and Lake Jackson, while Wake Lanier holds classes on Lake Lanier. Terminus Wake Park offers a cable system for beginners and trick turners alike.

This article originally appeared in our June 2017 issue.