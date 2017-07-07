Ashton Woods brings an ambitious 600-home community to Sandy Springs

Lofts, townhomes, and single-family homes are all next door to the new Mercedes-Benz headquarters

Rendering courtesy of Ironwood

Aria, a 600-plus-home community going up around the intersection of Glenridge and Abernathy roads in Sandy Springs, is ambitious even for Ashton Woods, an Atlanta-based developer recognized as the nation’s fourth-largest private homebuilder. To pull it off in style, it has partnered with DPZ, the architectural firm founded by Andrés Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk, who practically invented new urbanism beginning with Seaside on the Florida Panhandle.

The development will have two residential phases connected by a future mixed-use section next door to the new Mercedes-Benz headquarters. (The northern portion was formerly home to historic Glenridge Hall, which its owners demolished despite protests.) Housing options include lofts, townhomes, and single-family homes, with prices ranging from $300,000 to $1 million. The architectural style reflects an English Arts and Crafts influence.

Located within walking distance of MARTA, the property will include a clubhouse, two resort-style pools, and a public park. In its first months of sales, homes were selling at the rate of one a day.

This article originally appeared in our Summer 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.