How design couple Mister + Mrs. Sharp transformed their stylish Serenbe house

The Sharps are looking sharp in their new abode
Sharp house
Meghan and Patrick Sharp turned an empty upstairs hallway into an office. California Closets cabinetry is topped with a white quartz countertop paired with Saarinen tulip chairs. “The office space is comfortable and ergonomic,” says Meghan. “The house in its entirety is wired for Wi-Fi, so a conference call from the pool is not abnormal.”

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Meghan and Patrick Sharp have moved nine times during the last 10 years, but each move has gotten them closer to their ideal home. “Our design style is all about editing,” says Meghan, the Mrs. in their interior design firm, Mister + Mrs. Sharp. “Each time we’ve moved, we’ve taken the time to pare down to what we love and use.”

The couple first noticed their current Serenbe abode almost 10 years ago, when they lived in the community once before. “We would walk by with a sense of wonder,” says Meghan. “Here was this modern ivory tower in the middle of traditional cottages and bungalows.”

Sharp house
The Sharps’ previous residences were more traditional, but this modern home is a much better match for their art and their midcentury furniture collections.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house
Meghan and Patrick freshened up the pool area, adding potted boxwoods and wood accents. Outdoor furniture from Design Within Reach, Williams-Sonoma Home, and Knoll reflects the homeowners’ love of modern lines.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house
“We love a round entry table but really didn’t have room for it, so we took advantage of the open space just outside our main entrance to create this vignette,” says Meghan of this courtyard.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house
A long wooden dining table from Restoration Hardware can serve as a home office as well as a place to eat. It is surrounded by slipcovered Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams side chairs and walnut chairs by Norman Cherner.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Patrick’s job with Banana Republic eventually took them to San Francisco, where Meghan transferred through California Closets, her employer at the time. But they never stopped dreaming about Chattahoochee Hills. “One of our weekend pastimes was checking out Serenbe real estate online,” admits Meghan. Seeing this house for sale helped set them on a course back to Georgia, inspiring them to return and start their own business.

Patrick had always dreamed of living in a “glass house in the woods,” like Mies van de Rohe’s transparent Farnsworth House in Illinois. This home’s living room, located on the second floor, has walls of windows and 24-foot-high ceilings wrapped with a verdant canopy. “When we look outside, all we see are trees,” says Meghan. A plethora of outdoor spaces adds to the wooded ambience: balconies off every room, a front courtyard with a fountain, a pool, an outdoor living room, and a rooftop terrace.

Sharp house
The Sharps gutted the existing kitchen to create this sleek version. Gray cabinetry by Wood-Mode has knurled Buster + Punch hardware. Walnut floating shelves provide contrast. Ann Sacks marble tiles cover the walls and hood.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house
George Nelson pendants add sculptural interest to the living room’s 24-foot-high ceilings. “We like modern, but keeping it warm with natural elements and fibers—an influence of our time in California,” says Meghan. “We’re big fans of the color white. Can’t help it. We like to infuse it into projects whenever we can.”

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Despite its striking attributes, the 2005-built house needed some updates. Every wall received a coat of white paint, and floors were refinished or replaced so that matte-finish hardwoods are consistent throughout the three levels. The new kitchen packs a lot of style into a small space, with a marble tile backsplash that runs up to the ceiling, floating walnut shelves, and sleek gray cabinetry with brass hardware.

A peek into their closet shows that the Sharps’ wardrobes mirror their interiors: classic, fashionable, and lots of white. It’s perhaps not surprising that the two met while Meghan was also working for Banana Republic. “Our individual style sensibilities mesh seamlessly,” says Meghan. “Remarkably so—we often get ready for the day and realize that we are practically wearing the same thing.”

Sharp house
This floral painting is by local artist Rebekah Hudes.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house
D’urso Knoll chairs and a Platner side table join furnishings from Serena & Lily and Tom Dixon in the carefully curated living room. The wall of art includes a photograph of a horse’s back by friend and Atlanta photographer Rob Brinson. “Since we keep our furnishings neutral and void of pattern, we love the graphic look of that photo,” says Meghan.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house
A guest bathroom.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house
A custom walnut mirror reflects the beauty of the master bedroom, a soft space filled with a Belgian linen bed, Serena & Lily side tables, and a Miles Redd scribble rug.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Sharp house

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

This article originally appeared in our Fall 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

