Five days of shopping, showrooms, lines, networking opportunities, panel discussions, and expert tips to help take your business to the next level

Join AmericasMart for fall’s must-attend experience for interior designers, retailers, event planners, stagers, and all design enthusiasts. Fall Design Week will offer five days of shopping, hundreds of showrooms and lines, networking opportunities, panel discussions, and expert tips to help take your business to the next level. Here’s what you need to know.

The scoop on seminars

Get the inside scoop from the industry’s trend, digital, and branding experts that will help grow your design business. From perfecting your pitch and styling photo shoots like a pro, to amping up your creative arsenal and social media marketing, this knockout lineup will have you booked all week. Here’s a sneak peek of the Business of Design Seminar Series:

Talking Tech for Designers! The Newest Digital Tools & Tips You Must Have In Your Creative Arsenal

Tuesday, September 26, 1-2 p.m. in Building 1, Floor 1, Event Hall

Moderated by LuAnn Nigara, presented by Sarah Daniele, Sandra Funk, and Mark McDonough

Friday, September 29, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Building 1, Floor 14, Vignette Gallery

Presented by Imagine Media Consulting

Friday, September 29, 1-2 p.m. in Building 1, Floor 1, Event Hall

Moderated by Nicole Bowling, presented by Ili Hidalgo-Nilsson and Gen Sohr

Vicki Bolick’s Tour—RSVP required

Gen Sohr’s Tour—RSVP required

For full details and seminars lineup, visit AmericasMart.com/FallDesignWeek.

The Leading Lines

Luckily, you’ve got a full week to explore 350 showrooms, 2,000 lines, and a full range of product categories from client projects to client gifts.

Furniture: case goods, upholstery, casual furniture, living room, bedroom, and dining room

Home décor: accents, lighting, rugs, floral, outdoor accessories

Gifts: housewares, tabletop, stationery, personal care, jewelry

See the full list of exhibitors.

The Convenience

Designers: bring your clients for free (guest charge is waived during Fall Design Week; bring up to 2 guests per designer at no charge)

Complimentary valet parking: new location at the adjacent Hotel Indigo (map)

Complimentary self-parking: Peachtree Center parking deck (map)

Shop for your clients or stores in a relaxed setting

Showroom specials and events all week

Fall Design Week is September 25-29, 2017 at AmericasMart Atlanta. Learn more and stay up to date at AmericasMart.com/FallDesignWeek.