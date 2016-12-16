My Favorite House: Neel Reid’s Eagle House

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Like many longtime Atlantans, Dan Belman and Randy Korando, owners of Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts, admire the work of iconic architect Neel Reid. A partner in the storied firm of Hentz, Reid & Adler, Reid died of a brain tumor at age 41 in 1926—but not before inspiring a generation of architects known as the Georgia Classicists, which included Philip Trammell Shutze, who designed the Swan House at the Atlanta History Center. Reid’s Eagle House on Habersham Road, completed in 1920, has become Belman and Korando’s particular favorite. “We have always thought that the Eagle House was an outstanding example of Reid’s talents and were delighted when the homeowners asked Boxwoods to design and install the holiday decorations for both the interior and exterior,” says Belman. The home was modeled after Tintinhull House in Somerset, which is on the National Trust in England, and a pair of limestone eagles guards the entrance to both abodes.

This article originally appeared in our Winter 2016 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.