Get shopping—on Jon Bailey’s Instagram feed

Fiberglass Herman Miller chairs. Eames loungers. Leather Chesterfields. These are just some of the midcentury finds you’ll spot on Atlanta furniture salesman Jon Bailey’s Instagram account, @atlantausedfurniture. Since launching in 2015, Bailey has accrued more than 16,000 followers, and his posts often generate near-instant sales. “My favorite thing that I sold was a boomerang coffee table with a built-in bar; you wouldn’t even know it without swinging open the top,” he says. “I regret not keeping that.” See something you like on Bailey’s feed? Send him a direct message, Venmo your payment, and—voila—set up an appointment to retrieve the items at Bailey’s Chamblee warehouse (236 Marray Drive). His crew delivers (ITP only) for an additional $25 to $50 per piece.

This article originally appeared in our August 2017 issue.