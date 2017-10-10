Get your Halloween on with these creepy antiques at Freeman and Fugate Oddities

Freeman and Fugate Oddities Co., run by Pine Lake’s James Freeman, sells creepy antiques via Instagram and his booth at Scott’s Antique Market. Below, a few of his favorite finds:



Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Animal skulls

“For the skulls, I try to keep it antique to make sure everything I have is ethically sourced. I spend a lot of time on the phone with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to make sure everything I sell is legal.”

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Soothsayer boards

“These got really big in the ’40s because of all the deaths during World War II. People were trying to contact loved ones.”

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Medical models

“A shortage of cadavers [in the 1800s] led to people creating wax molds of people’s faces. They’re one-of-a-kind items.”

This article originally appeared in our October 2017 issue.