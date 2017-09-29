Get your interior design fix at MDM Home

Photograph courtesy of Baccarat

Luxury Buckhead tabletop shop Owen Lawrence shuttered in 2014, and its affable manager, Fio Pichardo, busied himself with interior design work. But Pichardo still longed for retail days past. When Theron Gunter, proprietor of upscale appliance dealer Guy Gunter Home, approached him about opening a 1,200-square-foot shop within the showroom, Pichardo jumped at the opportunity. At MDM Home (named for Pichardo’s poodles, Mac, Duke, and Molly) he offers his favorites—Versace, Georg Jensen, Rosenthal, Baccarat, and L’Objet. A second, standalone location is slated for Buckhead. mdmhomeinteriors.com

This article originally appeared in our Fall 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.