Here’s a first look at YOO on the Park’s luxury model apartments

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

If you’ve ever felt that your apartment could never look like your complex’s model unit, perhaps it can at Atlanta’s YOO on the Park—the new 25-story luxury apartment building going up on the edge of Piedmont Park. Modern furniture retailer Cantoni has just completed two designer units, and new residents will receive a move-in package that includes a personal design consultation and a gift certificate from the store. Any furniture, lighting, rugs, and art featured in the model can be ordered from Cantoni.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

The project developer, Atlanta-based Trillist Companies, is partnering with London-based YOO Design Studio to create an international “brand” of multifamily properties. The Midtown residences offer cutting-edge features like Italian cabinetry, super high-speed Wi-Fi and fiber connectivity, an outdoor yoga terrace, a saline pool, golf simulator, and an indoor facility for pet grooming. YOO Design Studio, founded by real estate entrepreneur John Hitchcox and globally known designer Philippe Starck, is known for its innovative, high-style approach.

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Photograph by Anthony-Masterson

Rents range from a 540-square-feet studio for $1,570 to a two-bedroom penthouse unit (1923 square feet) for $6,200. The leasing office is located at 207 13th Street between Piedmont Avenue and Juniper Street.