House Envy: This classic Craftsman in Buckhead’s Peachtree Heights East overlooks the Duck Pond

Photograph courtesy of Harry Norman Realtors

It all began on an evening dog walk in 2003. That’s when Eric and Mary Busko spotted a “for sale” sign at 23 Demorest Avenue in Peachtree Heights East. The couple, who met while pursuing MBA degrees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, had been living in a small brick Tudor on nearby Brookwood Drive since marrying and moving to Atlanta five years earlier, and they were eager to find a larger place where they could start a family.

The Buskos had long admired the restored Craftsman-style home and even knew the people who lived there, so it didn’t take long for them to act. “Eric called the realtor at 10:30 that night and made an offer on the spot,” says Mary.

Peachtree Heights East is a century-old Buckhead neighborhood developed by Eretus “Petie” Rivers, for whom E. Rivers School is named. At the heart of the neighborhood is the Duck Pond, a quiet oasis enjoyed by generations of Atlantans and a popular backdrop for engagements, weddings, and other social events. After Rivers died in 1932, his widow deeded the pond and surrounding park to a trust that was to be held in perpetuity for the benefit of Peachtree Heights residents. The neighborhood now maintains the park through homeowner association dues, community work days, rental fees, and fundraising projects, including the annual Ladies of the Lake Garden Party.

The Buskos’ 3,300-square-foot house, built in 1920, features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a formal living room, a dining room, an office, and a roomy den. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, a large pantry, and a spacious breakfast area. Perhaps the home’s most unique feature is a windowed cupola in the stairwell, added by Eric and Mary, that fills the home with natural light.

Outside, there’s a generous front porch and a detached two-car garage. The Buskos added a stone walkway that leads from the street to the front entrance. The private fenced back yard includes a stone patio and extensive landscaping.

Mary is quick to note that the front porch is her favorite part of the house. “We’ve probably spent years on that porch,” she jokes. “It’s been a great place to play with our daughters and spend time with friends.” She also enjoys the large family room. “It’s bright and light-filled and has been the scene of so many happy events.”

Although Eric and Mary love their home, they recently listed it for sale after deciding to move closer to their children’s school. “It’s hard to leave this house and this neighborhood,” Mary said, “but our lives these days revolve around our kids.”

This Buckhead home is listed for $1,749,000. For more information, contact Carol Young of Harry Norman Realtors at 404-307-6176; or carol.young@harrynorman.com.