House Envy: Classic design meets rustic charm in this Sandy Springs beauty

Tucked away on a quiet street less than two miles from Chastain Park is a home that blends classic design with rustic charm and boasts amenities befitting a luxury resort. The owners—a 50-something married couple who had been living in Alpharetta—first spotted the house at 515 Tara Trail back in 1999 and knew instantly they had found their dream home, with its elegant portico, dormer windows, shake siding, and stone chimneys. They liked the Sandy Springs area and wanted a place that was closer to the husband’s midtown office, where he works for his family’s business. Within a few days, the couple had made an offer on the house—which was under construction and nearly completed—and soon after moved in with their two young daughters.

Situated on a one-acre lot, the 8,175-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths, a formal living room, a large dining room, and a spacious family room that opens onto a veranda overlooking the back yard and pool. The entire house is filled with rustic design elements, such as rough-hewn beams, shiplap walls, and vintage lighting.

The chef’s kitchen features marble countertops, a walk-in pantry, a generous center island, and a breakfast area with a built-in banquette. The main-level master suite includes a sitting area, two custom walk-in closets, and a large bathroom with a spa shower, heated marble floors, and top-of-the-line lighting and plumbing fixtures. The finished terrace level has a family room, kitchen, recreation room, wine cellar, and full bath.

Then there are the outdoor living spaces, which include a large stone terrace, a patio with a pergola, and a covered sitting area. There’s also a fire pit and a free-form pool with a spa and cascading waterfall.

The couple have made a few changes to the home over the years, including working with noted Atlanta architect Yong Pak to reconfigure the kitchen and open it up to the family room. They also updated the bathrooms and finished a large area above the three-car garage.

Despite their love for the house, the couple recently listed it for sale. Their daughters are in college now, and the homeowners are moving out of state to be closer to family.

This Sandy Springs home is listed for $2,875,000. For more information, contact Kelly Boudreau of Harry Norman Realtors at 404-456-0536; or kelly.boudreau@harrynorman.com.