House Envy: This classic Neel Reid estate comes with a guest house, pool, and plenty of history

Situated on a picturesque two-acre lot in the heart of Buckhead is a stately neo-Georgian home designed in 1923 by revered Atlanta architect Neel Reid. The house, located at 2922 Andrews Drive, represents one of the later works by Reid, principal designer for the early 20th century architecture firm of Hentz, Reid, and Adler. Originally built for Stuart Witham and his wife Harriet Calhoun, the home was later owned by Dr. and Mrs. James Clark, who successfully petitioned the National Register of Historic Places to designate the residence as a historic landmark.

Although the house had been uninhabited for several years when William Drewry purchased it in 2003, he and his wife had long admired the home. In fact, “It went on the market on a Friday, and I signed a contract on Sunday,” he says. The couple then enlisted Atlanta architect Norman Askins—himself a devoted Reid fan—to renovate the residence.

Updates included modernizing the bathrooms, converting part of a sleeping porch into a large closet, enlarging the kitchen, enclosing a main level loggia, adding a porte-cochère, and designing a front gate and fence. Despite the many renovations, Drewry says the updates so closely resemble Reid’s style that they are barely detectable. “We actually kept a light touch, so that the house is still 99 percent Neel Reid’s construct. I like to think he would have approved.”

The 8,200-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen with a center island, a large dining room, a library, and a spacious living room that opens onto an expansive light-filled sun porch with exposed brick walls (formerly the loggia). The master suite features a roomy walk-in closet with a center island and copious storage. There’s also a pool, a four-car garage, and a guest house with an additional bedroom, bath, and kitchen.

Drewry especially appreciates the home’s architectural details, including the pedimented doors, high ceilings, inset bookcases, and intricate moldings. “The house has so many thoughtful details. Every room is interesting and unique.”

Outdoor vistas are equally attractive. Surrounded by mature hardwoods, the property feels “intensely private,” Drewry says. A gently curving driveway leads to the front entrance, while lush landscaping and formal gardens in the back hearken to another era.

Of course, a home like this one comes with lots of history. Legend has it that the mirrors came from a Georgia estate once occupied by General William Sherman. And, shortly after moving in, the Drewrys discovered the home’s original blueprint tucked away in an attic corner.

“I love the historic aspects of this house, and my family and I have enjoyed every minute of living here,” says Drewry, who is selling the home to relocate to New York. “I hope the new owners have an appreciation for its history. I think this house deserves that.”

This Buckhead estate is on the market for $5,100,000. For more information, contact Glennis Beacham of Beacham & Company at 404-261-9036 or glennis@beacham.com.