House Envy: Country music superstar Alan Jackson and wife Denise are selling their Lake Burton retreat

The Lake Burton home of country music superstar Alan Jackson and his wife Denise is on the market. Alan is the recipient of two Grammy awards and is a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Denise, the author of two bestselling books, has a loyal fan base of her own.

The couple, high school sweethearts from Newnan, purchased the 7,687-square-foot Rabun County house in 2014. Lake Burton, located roughly two hours from Atlanta in northeast Georgia, is a popular retreat for well-heeled business people, athletes, and celebrities. Many of Atlanta’s top architecture firms have designed homes there, including Harrison Designs, Spitzmiller & Norris, Summerour and Associates, and William B. Litchfield Residential Designs. The Lake Burton Civic Association is an active group that promotes environmental stewardship and lake safety and hosts a number of social events, including an annual fundraising golf tournament.

Situated on 1.2 wooded acres at the end of a private road, the Jacksons’ rustic yet refined abode, which was built in 2008, has a gated entrance and a cedar shake and stone exterior. The five-bedroom house features nine bathrooms (six full and three half-baths), a great room, a formal dining room, a home office, and a spacious farmhouse-style kitchen with two islands and top-of-the-line appliances. The main floor master suite includes a spa-like bathroom and a private screened porch with a fireplace.

The terrace level features a large family room, a recreation area, a bar, and a guest suite. There’s also a terrace-level covered porch and a flagstone patio with a fire pit. Then there’s the two-story boathouse, complete with a rooftop deck, a swim dock, and an outdoor bath.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the home and includes reclaimed oak flooring, shiplap walls, vaulted ceilings, intricate millwork, and dramatic stone fireplaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of sunrises, sunsets, and boats on the lake. In fact, every room in the house provides show-stopping vistas of the water and the mountains beyond.

Alan and Denise made a few modifications to the home, including opening up the great room, installing a fireplace on the porch, and redesigning the landscaping. The open floor plan has been ideal for entertaining their family and friends.

When asked what he loves most about the house, Alan quickly notes the spectacular views. “You can look out over the lake and mountains all day long and never grow tired of it,” he says.

This Lake Burton home, located at 3531 Moccasin Creek Road in Clarkesville, is listed for $6,400,000. For more information, contact Julie Barnett of Harry Norman Realtors at 404-697-3860; or julie.barnett@harrynorman.com

Photographs courtesy of Harry Norman Realtors